City expects insurance rate bump after Pittsfield High fire, burst pipe damages

Two unexpected problems at Pittsfield High School in the past month will likely mean an increase to the city's property and casualty insurance. Several classrooms and the main office of the school will be closed for at least seven weeks as a result of water damage caused by a broken water line last week.

