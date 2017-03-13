Catie's Closet's 'A Night to Open Doors'

Catie's Closet's 'A Night to Open Doors'

Ahh, spring finally in the air? Not really. On March 11, it was feeling like winter all over again with a blizzard in the forecast and frigid temps in the teens! But their was no doom and gloom, simply pure celebration, when Catie's Closet hosted its 7th annual Grand Gala, "A Night to Open Doors," at the Boston Marriott Burlington.

