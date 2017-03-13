Catie's Closet's 'A Night to Open Doors'
Ahh, spring finally in the air? Not really. On March 11, it was feeling like winter all over again with a blizzard in the forecast and frigid temps in the teens! But their was no doom and gloom, simply pure celebration, when Catie's Closet hosted its 7th annual Grand Gala, "A Night to Open Doors," at the Boston Marriott Burlington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Sat
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
|Nicole Kelly
|Mar 10
|Mike
|1
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|Mar 4
|Donald duck Von T...
|7
|Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16)
|Mar 4
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child
|Mar 2
|SBPD2017
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC