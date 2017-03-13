Catie's Closet "A Night to Open Doors"

Ahh, spring finally in the air?? Not really. Feeling like winter all over again with a potential blizzard in the forecast and frigid temps in the teens on March 11, the eve of turning the clocks ahead, which most people just die for! But their was no doom and gloom, simply pure celebration, when Catie's Closet hosted its 7th annual Grand Gala, "A Night to Open Doors," at the Boston Marriott Burlington.

