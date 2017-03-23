Brain makes new connections in blind ...

Brain makes new connections in blind people to enhance compensatory abilities

16 hrs ago

The brains of those who are born blind make new connections in the absence of visual information, resulting in enhanced, compensatory abilities such as a heightened sense of hearing, smell and touch, as well as cognitive functions according to a new study led by Massachusetts Eye and Ear researchers. The report, published online today in PLOS ONE , describes for the first time the combined structural, functional and anatomical changes in the brain evident in those born with blindness that are not present in normally sighted people.

