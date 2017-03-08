Boston Snow Maps: The most, least, an...

Boston Snow Maps: The most, least, and likeliest snowfall predictions for Friday

Read more: Boston.com

Snow may hit the Boston region early Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service, with more accumulation expected in southeastern Massachusetts and Connecticut. The service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for southeastern Massachusetts, including Cape Cod and the Islands, from Thursday night into Friday.

