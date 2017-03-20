Biz Briefs: March Is 'Massachusetts Maple Month'
How sweet it is: Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday declared March as "Massachusetts Maple Month" in an effort to support the commonwealth's many maple producers and encourage Massachusetts residents to purchase locally produced maple products. To kick off Maple Month, Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux joined local and agricultural officials at Steve's Sugar Shack in Westhampton for a ceremonial sugar maple tree tapping.
