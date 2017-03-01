Bishop Rozanski: Lent is a time to take responsibility, make room for God
Celebrating the noontime Mass at St. Michael's Cathedral today, Springfield Bishop Mitchell T. Rozanski launched a Lenten journey that will take him later this week to an ecumenical conference in Chicago, back to western Massachusetts on Saturday to preside at a funeral for a fallen soldier and then on to his first pilgrimage to the Holy Land. Before assuming these upcoming episcopal duties, however, he welcomed local Catholics to the Springfield cathedral for the Ash Wednesday Mass, encouraging them to begin the holy season by focusing on personal responsibility and deepening their relationship with a forgiving God.
