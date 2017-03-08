Bay State cops push back on liquor stores' desire to sell weed

Liquor store owners want to get in on selling legal pot rather than seeing another source of revenue go up in smoke - a combination some in law enforcement see as a risky mix of booze and weed. "It absolutely sends the wrong message to be selling marijuana with anything else, especially with how impressionable our young kids are," said Chelsea police Chief Brian Kyes, president of the Massachusetts Major City Chiefs Association.

