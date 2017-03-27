Battenfeld: Time for Romney redux

Battenfeld: Time for Romney redux

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Boston Herald

PARTY PALS: Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney might be the political linchpin President Trump needs in the U.S. Senate to bring moderates and conservatives together to fulfill his agenda. The solution is clear: Mitt runs for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, giving him some much-needed redemption and Trump a much-needed grown-up in Congress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 26 min The Worlds Bigges... 271
News Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12) 9 hr Coultergeist 89
News Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat... Wed tomin cali 5
News Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12) Mar 27 Tennessee Prostitute 146
News Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day" Mar 18 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
Congressman steers millions to brothers compani... Mar 17 Corrupt NJ 1
News Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t... Mar 14 The public offender 5
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,479 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC