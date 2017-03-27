Battenfeld: Time for Romney redux
PARTY PALS: Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney might be the political linchpin President Trump needs in the U.S. Senate to bring moderates and conservatives together to fulfill his agenda. The solution is clear: Mitt runs for a U.S. Senate seat in Utah, giving him some much-needed redemption and Trump a much-needed grown-up in Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|26 min
|The Worlds Bigges...
|271
|Gingrich: Mitt Romney is a liar (Jan '12)
|9 hr
|Coultergeist
|89
|Mass. sheriff's call for arrests spark immigrat...
|Wed
|tomin cali
|5
|Democrats seize on Romney fundraiser with Chene... (Jul '12)
|Mar 27
|Tennessee Prostitute
|146
|Massachusetts mosques to hold "Open Mosque Day"
|Mar 18
|For an ISLAM-FREE...
|1
|Congressman steers millions to brothers compani...
|Mar 17
|Corrupt NJ
|1
|Pittsfield medical marijuana dispensaries aim t...
|Mar 14
|The public offender
|5
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC