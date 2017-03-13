Baker urging caution as storm bears down on Mass.
Governor Charlie Baker today is urging caution ahead of a winter storm expected to impact much of the Commonwealth beginning Tuesday morning. Current forecasts project at least 12 inches of snow across most of Massachusetts, with potential for up to 18 inches, high winds and minor to moderate coastal flooding.
