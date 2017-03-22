Baker: Nearly $2B in federal funds fo...

Baker: Nearly $2B in federal funds for Mass. at risk in health-care debate

Read more: Lowell Sun

The state budget in Massachusetts appears to be facing a double whammy -- surging enrollment and costs in MassHealth at a time when the federal government is poised to pull massive amounts of funding out of health care. In a letter to members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker estimated the American Health Care Act sponsored by leaders of his Republican party in Washington would result in $1 billion less in federal revenue for Massachusetts in 2020, $1.3 billion less in 2021 and $1.5 billion in 2022, "with likely a greater annual impact in the years that follow."

