Baker: Nearly $2B in federal funds for Mass. at risk in health-care debate
The state budget in Massachusetts appears to be facing a double whammy -- surging enrollment and costs in MassHealth at a time when the federal government is poised to pull massive amounts of funding out of health care. In a letter to members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation Tuesday, Gov. Charlie Baker estimated the American Health Care Act sponsored by leaders of his Republican party in Washington would result in $1 billion less in federal revenue for Massachusetts in 2020, $1.3 billion less in 2021 and $1.5 billion in 2022, "with likely a greater annual impact in the years that follow."
