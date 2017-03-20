Air Force chief lauds Bay State's mil...

Air Force chief lauds Bay State's military approach

Gov. Charlie Baker met with Gen. David Goldfein, the chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, along with state and federal officials at a closed-door meeting about Hanscom Air Force Base held in the Statehouse on Thursday.

