After the storm, freezing temperatures

Snow and rain has stopped in much of the state and is likely to be finished entirely by midnight, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency. "The colder temps will cause refreezing in the 128/95 belt around 9:00 11:00 p.m., metro Boston by 10:00 11:00 p.m., southeastern MA after midnight, and Cape Cod after 1:00 a.m," said MEMA spokesman Christopher Besse in a statement Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.