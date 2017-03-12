A Short Trip Down Memory Lane

How did a Republican program introduced on the eve of the George H.W. Bush administration wind up in the crosshairs of the Republican Congress under House Speaker Paul Ryan twenty-five years later? Here, at the beginning of the attempt to repeal Obamacare, let's take a quick trip down memory lane. It was in 1989 that economist Stuart Butler proposed an individual mandate in a Heritage Foundation monograph, A National Health System for America, practically on the eve of Bush's inauguration: The requirement to obtain basic insurance would have to be enforced.

