4 children, mother die in Massachuset...

4 children, mother die in Massachusetts blaze

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Boston Herald

A mother and four children were killed when flames swept through their rural Massachusetts home early Saturday, fire officials said. Two other family members escaped the fire, which broke in the single-family house at about 12:45 a.m. Investigators said initial indications were the blaze was accidental and possibly started in a wood stove in the kitchen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... 1 hr Donald duck Von T... 7
News Here Are The DC Power Law Firms Helping Donald ... (Jul '16) 2 hr USS LIBERTY 2
Worcester Creep Gets 10 Years For Raping Child Thu SBPD2017 1
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Feb 27 SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Feb 26 jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Feb 25 Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,966 • Total comments across all topics: 279,309,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC