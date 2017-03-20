20,000 Convicted Drug Offenders' Case...

20,000 Convicted Drug Offenders' Cases Will Get Thrown Out Thanks To This Rogue Chemist

Less than 1,000 cases are likely to go forward after Annie Dookhan's conviction over faked and tainted lab test results. Some 20,000 convicted drug offenders in Massachusetts will likely have their cases thrown out because of a rogue state police chemist who brazenly fabricated evidence.

