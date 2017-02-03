With ACA future in doubt, Baker takes steps on health care

The next chapter in the national health care debate has yet to be written, but Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is already laying the groundwork for returning Massachusetts to key elements of the state's 2006 universal health care law, which provided a blueprint for the Affordable Care Act. Baker has taken steps in recent weeks including asking the Legislature to reinstate a version of the employer contribution that was part of the original state law, and urging congressional leaders in Washington to keep some provisions of the federal law, while offering states more flexibility to achieve their own health care goals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.