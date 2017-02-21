US Senate leader: Winners make policy, losers go home
Nearly 1,000 people jeered Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as he drove to a speech Tuesday where he told local business leaders that "winners make policy and the losers go home." Protesters crowded the American Legion Post 34 Fairgrounds, kept at bay by several police officers and a chain link fence.
