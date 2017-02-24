UMass-Amhersta s Old Chapel reopens after $21M renovation
An iconic building on the University of Massachusetts Amherst campus has opened for the first time in almost two decades. The university announced Thursday that the first floor of the Old Chapel is now open weekdays for study, informal gatherings or relaxing.
