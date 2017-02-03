UMass Amherst Extends Thanks as Graduate Student from Iran Returns to US

University of Massachusetts Amherst graduate student Mohsen Hosseini was welcomed back to the U.S. today by university officials at Logan International Airport, culminating a weeklong series of legal and other support in response to the president's executive order seeking to restrict entry to the U.S. by citizens of seven countries. Hosseini is a graduate student from Iran enrolled in the university's electrical and computer engineering program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University of Massachusetts Amherst.