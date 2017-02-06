Trump's Supreme Court pick touted volunteer work at Harvard...

President Donald Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch claimed that he volunteered for the Harvard Prison Legal Assistance Project and the Harvard Defenders, but fellow students don't remember it that way. During Trump's nomination speech, he explained that Gorsuch had "demonstrated a commitment to helping the less fortunate," but the Wall Street Journal reported "roughly three dozen students who participated in the two programs while Mr. Gorsuch was at Harvard Law School from 1988 to 1991 said they have no recollection of his involvement."

