Trump's America--A Not So Shining City on the Hill
Barely two weeks into the Trump presidency and the United States is already less great and weaker than it was before he took office. The reason for that is Trump's failure to grasp the essence of leadership and the unique role that the United States has a moral exemplar among nations of the world.
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|13 hr
|Peeeee Owed
|37
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
