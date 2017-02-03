Trump's America--A Not So Shining Cit...

Trump's America--A Not So Shining City on the Hill

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Barely two weeks into the Trump presidency and the United States is already less great and weaker than it was before he took office. The reason for that is Trump's failure to grasp the essence of leadership and the unique role that the United States has a moral exemplar among nations of the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 13 hr Peeeee Owed 37
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) Jan 28 Luscious Laurie 43
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,838 • Total comments across all topics: 278,568,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC