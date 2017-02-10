Trump: N.H. ballot boxes stuffed by bay staters
Massachusetts has been pulled into the election-fraud controversy after President Trump - offering no evidence - claimed that thousands of Bay State voters were bused to New Hampshire to cast ballots last November. In a closed-door meeting with 10 senators about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, which also included former New Hampshire U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, Trump insisted both he and Ayotte would have won the Granite State had it not been for the "thousands" of people "brought in on buses" from Massachusetts to "illegally" vote in New Hampshire, according to Politico.
