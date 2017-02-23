Transgender advocates criticize Trump...

Transgender advocates criticize Trump's gender ID policy

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

The Trump administration's decision to rescind federal guidelines allowing transgender students to use the bathroom matching their gender identity drew sharp criticism from local LGBTQ advocates. The decision announced Wednesday night reversed guidelines issued last spring by former President Barack Obama, that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... 17 hr SBPD2017 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... Feb 9 Observer 2 3
Dick Spit Jan 29 Billydog 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,767 • Total comments across all topics: 279,085,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC