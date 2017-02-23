Transgender advocates criticize Trump's gender ID policy
The Trump administration's decision to rescind federal guidelines allowing transgender students to use the bathroom matching their gender identity drew sharp criticism from local LGBTQ advocates. The decision announced Wednesday night reversed guidelines issued last spring by former President Barack Obama, that instructed public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms that match their gender identity.
