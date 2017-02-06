This is what 3,000 UMass students taking part in a peaceful rally looks like
At the University of Massachusetts' flagship campus in Amherst Sunday night, about 3,000 students converged in the Southwest dorm area to celebrate the Patriots' comeback Super Bowl victory. A video forwarded to the Globe by the Amherst Wire shows a large crowd cheering, as well as at least two people attempting to scale a lamp post.
