The year JFK was born

If John F. Kennedy were still with us, he'd be coming up on his 100th birthday, a milestone the Massachusetts Legislature will note on Wednesday with a program that includes remarks from Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, JFK's niece and the former lieutenant governor of Maryland. Kennedy was born in 1917, a year that was important for other reasons - including the entry of the United States into World War I, on April 6. World War I was clearly the most notable news of the year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.