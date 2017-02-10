The Latest: Winds, flooding biggest concern in Massachusetts
High winds and coastal flooding are replacing snow as the biggest potential weather hazards as the work week gets underway in Massachusetts. The National Weather Service says coastal areas of Massachusetts will bear the brunt, with Nantucket and Cape Cod at risk from gusts as high as 65 mph.
