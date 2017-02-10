The Latest: Vermont's governor declares Monday 'Powder Day'
With a snowstorm rolling across the Northeast, Vermont's governor has declared Monday a "Powder Day" and is urging winter weather enthusiasts to take advantage of all the snow. Republican Gov. Phil Scott is encouraging out-of-state skiers and snowmobilers to stay an extra day or two in Vermont and take advantage of the conditions.
