Survey: Mass. employers favor changes to American Care Act

Massachusetts employers agree that the federal health-care system needs to change, but there is no consensus around what changes to make or how to make them, an Associated Industries of Massachusetts survey found. The January survey of 162 employers found 43 percent think Congress and President Donald Trump should make changes to the Affordable Care Act, 40 percent want to see the ACA repealed and replaced with another system, and 7 percent would like to see the ACA repealed and not replaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lowell Sun.