Storm, strong winds damage homes in western Mass.
Residents in parts of western Massachusetts are working to assess damage to their homes after a heavy storm swept through the area. Officials in the town of Conway say several houses were left without roofs and many more were damaged by falling trees in a storm that brought strong winds Saturday night.
