Storm, strong winds damage homes in w...

Storm, strong winds damage homes in western Mass.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Residents in parts of western Massachusetts are working to assess damage to their homes after a heavy storm swept through the area. Officials in the town of Conway say several houses were left without roofs and many more were damaged by falling trees in a storm that brought strong winds Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... 3 hr Well Well 2
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... 7 hr jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) 22 hr Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,802 • Total comments across all topics: 279,172,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC