Stephen Colbert jokes Elizabeth Warren broke Senate rule: 'Bros before hoes'

Stephen Colbert has been on a roll the last few nights with his takedowns of Donald Trump and Kellyanne Conway . On Wednesday night, his next target was the Republican senators who silenced Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

