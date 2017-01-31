Somerset 6-year-old is Tiny Miss Massachusetts
Somerset resident Josephine Lavoie will be representing her state as Tiny Miss Massachusetts in the Princess of America all natural pageant. The focus of the Princess of America pageant is for each girl competing to walk away feeling they've done their best and are confident and proud of their accomplishments.
