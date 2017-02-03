Smith to Address Student Textbook Prices, UC Says
At a meeting with Undergraduate Council leaders Friday, University President Drew G. Faust said she will ask Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dean Michael D. Smith to address the rising costs of textbooks at the March Faculty meeting. Undergraduate Council President Yasmin Z. Sachee '18 discussed her meeting with Faust in a short Council general meeting Sunday afternoon.
