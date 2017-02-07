Senate silences Elizabeth Warren afte...

Senate silences Elizabeth Warren after attacks on Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts was rebuked on the Senate floor for her statements regarding Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama, the nominee to be the country's next Attorney General. Massachusetts Democrat Elizabeth Warren drew a rebuke from Republicans Tuesday night after Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said her comments about Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions broke Senate rules.

