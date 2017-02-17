Senate looking to overhaul state's criminal justice system
Eliminating minimum mandatory sentences, revamping the bail system and raising the age of those sent to juvenile court from 18 to 21 are just some of the steps the Massachusetts Senate is weighing as it seeks to overhaul the state's criminal justice system. On Thursday -- ahead of the release of a long-awaited study -- a number of senators outlined what they would like to see Massachusetts do to focus more on serious criminals while preventing lower-level offenders from languishing in prison on the taxpayer's dime.
