Sen. Warren book on middle class coming in April

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren has a new book coming out this spring, one that continues her battle for progressive economics. Warren's "This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class" will be published April 18, Henry Holt and Co.

