School offers support after boy dies in accidental shooting
School officials in a Massachusetts town are offering support to community members grieving after an 11-year-old student accidentally shot himself in the head and died. Gregg Desto, superintendent of the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District, said counselors will be hand this coming school week at Dudley Middle and Dudley Elementary schools after they were made available Sunday at the middle school.
