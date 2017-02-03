School offers support after boy dies ...

School offers support after boy dies in accidental shooting

School officials in a Massachusetts town are offering support to community members grieving after an 11-year-old student accidentally shot himself in the head and died. Gregg Desto, superintendent of the Dudley-Charlton Regional School District, said counselors will be hand this coming school week at Dudley Middle and Dudley Elementary schools after they were made available Sunday at the middle school.

