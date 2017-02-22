Saudade: News from and for the Brazilian community/Not cias de e para...
Lately, I have been forcing myself to think about any positive aspects that the current administration is bringing to our lives - a silver lining, if you will - and if anything, I have noticed how people are increasingly becoming motivated to find ways to preserve democracy. One of the things that the new administration has done for the Brazilian community on the Island is to motivate them to show up to meetings where they can educate themselves about their rights, and learn ways to promote the wellbeing of their kids.
