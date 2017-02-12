Saturday Night Live's Kate McKinnon as Elizabeth Warren on Weekend Update
Get Boston Globe's Political Happy Hour newsletter , your afternoon shot of politics, sent straight from the desk of Joshua Miller. Elizabeth Warren's hallmark congressional interrogations got the Saturday Night Live treatment last night from the ever-versatile Kate McKinnon during a Weekend Update sketch.
