Researcher Barna Saha to Study Limits...

Researcher Barna Saha to Study Limits of Computer Problem-Solving

8 hrs ago

University of Massachusetts Amherst computer science researcher Barna Saha has been awarded a five-year, $549,986 faculty early career development grant from the National Science Foundation, the agency's most prestigious award in support of junior faculty who exemplify the role of teacher-scholars through outstanding research, excellent education and integrating education and research with their institution's mission. Among other topics, Saha, an expert in algorithms, will explore one of the oldest problems in computing, the fundamental question of what problems can be solved by computers, and solved in a reasonable amount of time, and which are problems that, "no matter how clever you are, you cannot solve them efficiently," she explains.

