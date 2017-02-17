Report: Massachusetts opioid deaths continue to rise

Unintentional opioid-related overdose deaths likely rose for a sixth consecutive year in Massachusetts and fentanyl played a role in as many as three-quarters of the fatalities, according to a new state report. The latest figures, released Friday by the Department of Public Health, show 1,465 confirmed opioid-related deaths in 2016, with another 469 to 562 deaths suspected to be from overdoses but still awaiting final confirmation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.