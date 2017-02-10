Region's low-wages sign of deeper problem
The number of people not working in Berkshire County has dropped sharply, but employees in the region earn much less than those in most of the rest of the state. According to a Williams College expert, the syndrome of low wages will remain until the region succeeds in attracting the sorts of employers now choosing to operate in Eastern Massachusetts.
