Police Investigating Discovery of 2 Bodies in Massachusetts
Massachusetts authorities are investigating after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered inside a home in Peabody. A spokeswoman for the Essex District Attorney's Office said the bodies were found Sunday after a woman ran out of the home and flagged down a car that brought her to the state police barracks in Danvers late Saturday.
