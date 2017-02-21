Police 'High Five Friday' Program Ends Amid Backlash
A police department in Massachusetts has stopped a program at an elementary school called "High Five Friday" amid concerns some children might "respond negatively" to police presence. The Northampton Police Department hosted the program starting in December with the approval of local school officials.
