Parts of Mass. could get 18 inches of snow

A new storm is expected to hit the Boston area Sunday, leaving up to 18 inches of snow in some parts of Eastern Massachusetts and potentially creating icy roads for the Monday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service in Taunton. A blizzard watch is in effect for large parts of Eastern Massachusetts, including Essex and Barnstable counties, most of Plymouth County, and Nantucket from 4 a.m. Monday until 7 p.m. Monday evening, metereologist Matthew Belk said.

