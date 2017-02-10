Our Opinion: Western Mass. merits another SJC judge
Recently-elected Governor's Councilor, Mary E. Hurley has pledged to address the need for greater representation of Western Massachusetts in the state's judicial system, by filling a spot on the Supreme Judicial Court with a justice from the region. The retirement of Pittsfield native Justice Francis Spina last August left the SJC without a Western Massachusetts representative.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|20 hr
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Thu
|Observer 2
|3
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 8
|Lola
|28
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 5
|Donald duck Von T...
|38
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|Jan 28
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC