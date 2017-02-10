Our Opinion: Western Mass. merits ano...

Our Opinion: Western Mass. merits another SJC judge

Recently-elected Governor's Councilor, Mary E. Hurley has pledged to address the need for greater representation of Western Massachusetts in the state's judicial system, by filling a spot on the Supreme Judicial Court with a justice from the region. The retirement of Pittsfield native Justice Francis Spina last August left the SJC without a Western Massachusetts representative.

