Our Opinion: Funding gap at root of last-mile slog
The Western Massachusetts broadband effort has traveled a long and winding road over the past seven years, and traversing the last mile has taken on the dimensions of World War I trench warfare in which gains are measured in yards. Completing the last mile presents essentially the same dilemma that has challenged the effort since 2008 - getting parties with the same goal on the same page.
