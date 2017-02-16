Oil delivery spot checks underway in ...

Oil delivery spot checks underway in Mass.

Home heating oil customers, in all but a handful of cases, can rest easy about getting the amount of fuel they pay for, according to information from spot-checks state regulators perform. The Massachusetts Division of Standards is in the midst of its annual winter spot check program, which will see inspectors make about 500 unannounced stops at oil deliveries across the state.

