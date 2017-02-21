New approach to generate high volume of hair cells may help restore full hearing
The loss of tiny, sound-sensing cells in the inner ear, known as "hair cells," is a leading cause of hearing loss, a public health problem affecting at least 5 percent of the world population. Hair cells, which do not regenerate on their own, can die away from a variety of factors including excessive noise exposure, certain medications, infection and as part of the natural aging process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|15 hr
|SBPD2017
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Feb 9
|Observer 2
|3
|Dick Spit
|Jan 29
|Billydog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC