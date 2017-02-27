MTC Proposed Apportionment Regulation...

MTC Proposed Apportionment Regulations Pass By Special Vote: Here's What You Should Know

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

Today, the Multistate Tax Commission held a special meeting where the whole Commission voted to approve model apportionment regulations, including provisions concerning market sourcing. Since 2009, the MTC's Uniformity Committee has been developing modernized apportionment regulations - Model General Allocation and Apportionment Regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il... 13 hr USAUSAUSA 5
Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ... Mon SBPD17 1
ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha... Sun jjj 2
News Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13) Sat Phart Real Loud 5
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Feb 14 Azure 4
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Feb 14 Who cares 39
Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16) Feb 11 Frankd 29
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Libya
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,201,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC