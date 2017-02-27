MTC Proposed Apportionment Regulations Pass By Special Vote: Here's What You Should Know
Today, the Multistate Tax Commission held a special meeting where the whole Commission voted to approve model apportionment regulations, including provisions concerning market sourcing. Since 2009, the MTC's Uniformity Committee has been developing modernized apportionment regulations - Model General Allocation and Apportionment Regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Massachusetts Vets Slam Warren for Favoring 'Il...
|13 hr
|USAUSAUSA
|5
|Dangerous Moron From Southbridge Keeps Getting ...
|Mon
|SBPD17
|1
|ALERT: Renowned Massachusetts stalker Kevin Cha...
|Sun
|jjj
|2
|Mass. officials search for fugitive snake (Aug '13)
|Sat
|Phart Real Loud
|5
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Feb 14
|Azure
|4
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Feb 14
|Who cares
|39
|Whiny Welfare Moochers (Jan '16)
|Feb 11
|Frankd
|29
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC